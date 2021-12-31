S.A. Mason LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, Rimini Street Inc

- New Purchases: PHYS, FDS, XLG, ETHE, MU, SCHP, RDNT, HUT, ANDR,
- Added Positions: VOO, IVV, GOLD, AAPL, SPMD, PLTR, VTIP, NUSC, IAU, GBTC, GOOGL, INTU, QQQ, PGX, JKG, GOOG, BA, PHO, PFIX, V, IJR, SCHA, GDX, SYK, CWB, AMZN, MGK, FCX, VMBS, RPV, IEI, VTRS, CEF, VYGVF,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, AAAU, ORLY, RMNI, ADBE, SPY, GLD, VCSH, EES, VYM, T, VCIT, VNQ, AFIB, C, NEE, SCS, VIG, VEA, DBEF, EPD, EL, VTV, TIP, SLV, XOM, EFA, NKE, OXY, TSLA, VWO, BDX, LLNW, TMO,
- Sold Out: FXB, CLDR, GFI, SLVM,
For the details of S.A. Mason LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.a.+mason+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of S.A. Mason LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,372 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,930 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,171 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,376 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 18,107 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $472.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $371.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $439.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 174.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 58.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $127.13 and $133.16, with an estimated average price of $129.81.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of S.A. Mason LLC. Also check out:
1. S.A. Mason LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S.A. Mason LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S.A. Mason LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S.A. Mason LLC keeps buying