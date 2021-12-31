Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SCHP,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SCHO, VOE, SPIB, FLOT, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: SPTI, IWP, IWF, VOT, VUG, IWN, IEFA, IWO, IWD, VBR, VBK,
For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 886,732 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 363,337 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 720,993 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 394,373 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 654,625 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 432,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 1,093,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 351,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.
