Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: BND, ALTL, FIDU, CIBR, UWM, UCYB, QQQM, HYG, JWN, SSO, QLD, VB, FNCL, QDPL, ZS, PFE, RHP,

BND, ALTL, FIDU, CIBR, UWM, UCYB, QQQM, HYG, JWN, SSO, QLD, VB, FNCL, QDPL, ZS, PFE, RHP, Added Positions: AMZN, SMH, IVV, MSFT, IWM, FAS, VET, SOXL, SPXL, QQQ, NOG, CAT, FHLC, IGV, GUSH, PTBD, NUE,

AMZN, SMH, IVV, MSFT, IWM, FAS, VET, SOXL, SPXL, QQQ, NOG, CAT, FHLC, IGV, GUSH, PTBD, NUE, Reduced Positions: LMT, VTV, V, AMN, CWB, XHE, ROKU, AGG, HD, PLD, XLE, TQQQ, CCRN, CPRI, XLU, SPY, IAU, SLV, GOOG, ANGL, DLTR, JNJ, BRK.B, XLB, SHY, WMT, CVX, TXN,

LMT, VTV, V, AMN, CWB, XHE, ROKU, AGG, HD, PLD, XLE, TQQQ, CCRN, CPRI, XLU, SPY, IAU, SLV, GOOG, ANGL, DLTR, JNJ, BRK.B, XLB, SHY, WMT, CVX, TXN, Sold Out: IVOL, EZU, CRUZ, EURL, AXL, GTBP, CCL, CBRE, IIPR, TIP, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF, Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverleafe+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,005 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,744 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,029 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,343 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 28 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 82,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 91,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 48,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 51,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 876.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3350.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 28,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 247.44%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $329.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88. The stock is now traded at around $144.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF. The sale prices were between $18.92 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $21.68.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $32.3 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.58.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GT Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.94.