FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q4, FC Advisory LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FC Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fc+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,466 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 362,383 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 113,713 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 142,820 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 133,921 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $329.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $294.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $221.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.