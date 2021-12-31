Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FC Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q4, FC Advisory LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FC Advisory LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,466 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 362,383 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 113,713 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 142,820 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 133,921 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $329.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $294.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $221.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



