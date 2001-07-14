Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Distribution

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. ( NYSE:MGU, Financial) (“Fund”) declared on January 4, 2022, a regular distribution for the month ending December 30, 2021 of $0.10 per share.

Based on the Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of $27.92 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $24.14 on December 31, 2021, the $0.10 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 4.30% at NAV and 4.97% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2022, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2022.

This distribution will be payable on January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 21, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 20, 2022.

About the Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM, through its entities, operates as a full-service asset manager offering a diverse range of products including securities investment management, infrastructure and real asset management, and fund and equity-based structured products.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

