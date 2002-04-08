Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

FRISCO, TX, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) announces its plan to release fourth quarter 2021 results on February 15, 2022 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 16, 2022. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 7758087

~~~

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9nsqonq

~~~

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 16, 2022 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT on February 23, 2022.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7758087

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

ti?nf=ODQyMTE3OCM0NjM5Njc5IzIwMDc2NjA=
Comstock-Resources-Inc-.png
Ron Mills
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus