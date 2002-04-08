COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) announces its plan to release fourth quarter 2021 results on February 15, 2022 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 16, 2022. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In: 844-776-7840

International Dial-In: 661-378-9538

Conference ID: 7758087

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9nsqonq

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 16, 2022 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT on February 23, 2022.

Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 7758087

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.