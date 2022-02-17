Aptar Announces 2022 Quarterly Conference Call Dates

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

Quarterly Conference Calls

Press Release (1) Conference Call (2) 4th Quarter and Annual 2021 Results February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022, at

8:00 a.m. CT 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022, at

8:00 a.m. CT 2nd Quarter 2022 Results July 28, 2022 July 29, 2022, at

8:00 a.m. CT 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022, at

8:00 a.m. CT

(1) Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (2) Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting investors.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

