Atomera to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

[email protected]

