Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DocuSign, Faraday, Arrival SA, and Instadose and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU)

Class Period: March 27, 2020 – December 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a "return to normal" would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. ( FFIE)

Class Period: January 28, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, (2) that a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate; (3) that the Company’s cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed; (4) that, as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Arrival SA ( ARVL)

Class Period: November 18, 2020 – November 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The Complaint alleges Arrival made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and financial prospects. Specifically, Arrival made false and/or misleading statements concerning: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expenses required to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines; (vi) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: INSD)

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021, which was immediately before trading was halted.

On December 9, 2021, when the Company’s securities resumed trading, the stock price opened and closed at $2.00 per share.

