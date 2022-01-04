Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ADITXT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Aditxt, Inc. - ADTX

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of AiPharma Group Ltd. to Aditxt, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqCM: ADTX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aditxt will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-adtx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

favicon.png?sn=DA21849&sd=2022-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aditxt-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-aditxt-inc----adtx-301454152.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

