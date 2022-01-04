Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SKILLSOFT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Skillsoft Corp. - SKIL

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Codecademy to Skillsoft Corp. ("the Company") (NYSE: SKIL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Skillsoft is acquiring Codecademy in a cash and stock transaction valued at $525 million. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-skil/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

favicon.png?sn=DA21845&sd=2022-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skillsoft-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-skillsoft-corp---skil-301454116.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

