Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Balance Sheet and Finalizes Quarter Million Funding Round

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC). ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC finalizes the funding round and strengthens the balance sheet in preparation for 2022.

On December 28th, 2021, a funding agreement was executed by and between Accelerated Technologies and a shareholder of ATHC. The Company will issue 200,000 restricted shares of ATHC common stock. In addition, the Company issued stock purchase options to acquire three hundred thousand (300,000) additional shares at $2.50 per share. The option expires on December 31st, 2024. ATHC will receive 2.5 million (2,500,000) shares of Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR) valued at approximately $250,000.

"We are pleased with the private transaction valued at approximately $250,000. ATHC does not intend to sell the position and is pleased to become a shareholder of Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR). The Company intends to utilize its equity position of 2.5 million free trading shares to strengthen its balance sheet and as leverage for its short term financing objectives. The Company issued 200,000 restricted shares of ATHC at a valuation of $1.25 per share. The option to acquire 300,000 shares at $2.50 per share was issued as part of the agreement. The Company intends to be sustainable and cash flow positive by Q3, 2022. The transaction will be reflected in the Q4 filings. For clarification, the transaction is by and between ATHC and a shareholder of ATHC," said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

Company Update:

ATHC is considering a five million dollar ($5,000,000) private debenture sale. Management is contemplating a 506 offering of restricted shares priced between $1.25 and $2.00 per share. Each share will pay simple interest at the rate of 8% per.

S1 registrations and begin uplisting efforts are planned for the middle of 2022.

ATHC discontinued efforts on one of the two planned acquisitions.

For the remaining acquisition target, ATHC anticipated due diligence completion before January 15th, 2022.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly-traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local businesses to national conglomerates.

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition, and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast-paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro-targeted marketing, online sales, and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending.

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. AI driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The microfinancing product fills the gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch in Q1 2022.

About ShieldMost

Shield Most is a health, wellness, and media platform. A public safety solution that delivers local, remote, single, and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. As we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform for its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by the early part of December 2021.

About InstaMaven



InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge, and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on-demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in a limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing, and other variables that may affect actual launch dates.

For further information, please contact the company [email protected]



