Jushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on January 13, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held on January 11-13, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Brand Building and Leadership: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the panel discussion.

For more information about the ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact your ATB Capital Markets representative or Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected].



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

561-281-0247

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

[email protected]