Energous to Showcase Over-the-Air Charging for IoT Devices at CES 2022

Energous+Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that the company will be demonstrating its advanced wireless power network technology and WattUp-powered partner products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES+2022), taking place January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Energous will have a booth presence (#51965) on the show floor at the Venetian Expo Hall, formerly the Sands Convention Center. To schedule an appointment to visit Energous’ booth at CES 2022, please contact your Energous representative or email [email protected].

“Energous’ global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology has been rapidly growing following a number of recent regulatory approvals and key partnerships as well as recognition from CES, which recently named our WattUp technology a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree in two categories,” said Cesar Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Energous Corporation. “The Energous team is thrilled to showcase our award-winning technologies in-person and on the show floor at CES 2022.”

The annual electronics show is hosted by the Consumer+Technology+Association+%28CTA%29 and the 2022 event will be held in person and virtually, giving individuals on a global scale access to the world’s most innovating industry leaders and technologies. In+November, Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology was named a CES%26reg%3B+2022+Innovation+Awards+Honoree for two categories: Embedded Technology as well as Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy.

Energous’ award-winning technology will be featured at its booth alongside partner products and technology integrations with many of the following partners.

Steve Statler, SVP of Marketing at Wiliot: “Our ongoing partnership with Energous continues to accelerate with the demonstration of Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge, which delivers reliable and guaranteed levels of power to our IoT Pixel tags for retail, medical, warehousing, home, and industrial applications. We welcome CES 2022 attendees to visit the Energous booth to see our IoT Pixel tags energized by Energous’ WattUp PowerBridge.”

Bob Friday, VP and CTO of Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Enterprise business. “We are excited about our partnership with Energous and their WattUp Wireless Power Networks technology. We look forward to demonstrating how Juniper Mist hardware works alongside WattUp PowerBridge technology to enable a wide range of IoT BLE energy harvesting deployments.”

Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant: “Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors help reduce cloud computing costs by enabling AI interfaces at the edge while increasing privacy, reliability, responsiveness and battery life. We share a similar perspective with Energous that much of tomorrow’s innovation will happen at the edge with billions of intelligent Internet-connected devices. Our collaboration explores the benefits of consistent wireless power by deriving energy from ambient sources through Energous’ leading WattUp PowerBridge technology.”

Geoffroy Gosset, CEO and co-founder of e-peas: “Back in February of 2021, we announced our ongoing partnership with Energous to develop an evaluation board that combines our power management IC technology with Energous’ RF-based solution to support a wide range of at-a-distance wireless charging applications. We’re looking forward to highlighting and showcasing our partnership on the floor at one of the most influential technology events in the world.”

Srinivas Pattamatta, VP of marketing & business development at Atmosic Technologies: “As the global IoT ecosystem expands, devices will require power from ambient sources to remain operational, and together Atmosic’s and Energous’ technology can enable this. At the upcoming CES 2022 event, individuals will be able to attend live demonstrations of the industry’s first interoperability for RF-based energy harvesting technology which combines Energous’ WattUp technology with our ATM3 Series Ultra-Low Power Bluetooth chipset.”

M. Emin AGAC, CEO of EarTechnic: “We previously announced that our company selected WattUp to wirelessly charge our hearing device, Tie-X. At the 2022 CES event, Energous will be demonstrating how Tie-X wireless charging capabilities alleviate the struggles of tiny hearing aid batteries, a critical challenge for many users with such a small form factor.”

Esther Gokhale, founder at the Gokhale Method: “With more people working from home than ever before, back pain is on the rise and our FCC-approved Gokhale PostureTracker powered by Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology can provide relief to many sufferers. We are eager to show the medical sensor and its wireless charging capabilities to CES attendees.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our current technologies and future products and statements with respect to expected company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005207/en/