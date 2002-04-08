TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿TCR² Therapeutics Inc. ( TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that Garry Menzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR² Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference on Monday, January 10th at 7:00AM E.T. using a virtual platform.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR² Therapeutics

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR², please visit www.tcr2.com.

