Autolus Therapeutics to Present at Conferences During January 2022

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that they are scheduled to deliver a corporate presentation at the following virtual conferences:



Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, Senior Vice President, Finance, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, where an on-demand webcast will be available on Monday, January 10, 2022, starting at 7.00 am ET.





Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8.15 am ET.



Senior management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.

The presentations will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus’ website at https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conferences.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

