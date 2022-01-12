Spire Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”) a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual event:

Event: CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference

Date: January 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Peter Platzer, CEO

1x1 meetings and Presentation

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs4%2Fsg%2F1337352

Attendance of CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference is by invitation only for clients. Interested investors should contact your sales representative to secure a time for one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.spire.com%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, Singapore and Cambridge, Ontario. To learn more, visit spire.com.

