Pardes Biosciences to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ( PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), today announced that Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET. The virtual conference will be held from January 10-13, 2022.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

Pardes intends to use the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Accordingly, investors should monitor Pardes’ Investors website, in addition to following Pardes’ press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are applying modern reversible-covalent chemistry as a starting point to discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e. COVID-19), the virus responsible for COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words, such as “potential” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the date and time of the presentation, the advancement of our product candidate, PBI-0451, and statements about the potential attributes and benefits of Pardes’ product candidate and the role of oral antivirals in addressing the pandemic and future pandemics. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, development of competing therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 on Pardes’ business, results of nonclinical and early clinical studies may not be representative or predictive of the outcomes of on-going or future clinical studies, Pardes’ ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Pardes’ products and technologies, issued patents could be found invalid or unenforceable if challenged in court or the USPTO and/or other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the final registration statement/prospectus filed with the SEC for our recently completed business combination. Most of these factors are outside of Pardes’ control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Pardes or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Pardes assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

