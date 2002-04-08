Renalytix to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. EST. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.

About Renalytix

Renalytix ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage CKD progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact: