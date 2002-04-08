Miromatrix Announces Two New Board Members

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. ( MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced the expansion of the board and appointment of two new board members: Lisa Wipperman Heine and William P. Burke.



"I am thrilled to welcome Lisa and Bill to the Miromatrix Board as we continue developing bioengineered organs to address the transplant shortage," said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. "Their experience in growing innovative companies and leveraging strategic partnerships make them exceptionally qualified to serve and further advance the mission of Miromatrix."

Formerly, Lisa Wipperman Heine was the President and CEO of PreCardia prior to its acquisition by Abiomed in 2021. In her more than 25 year career, Ms. Heine has held a number of executive management roles across both venture backed and public life science and medical device companies, including medical, regulatory, and clinical affairs. She also serves on the board of directors for Surmodics (NASDAQ-SRDX) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ-NTUS).

"I am honored to be joining the Miromatrix board and look forward to working with the entire team in addressing a major public health issue and critical unmet patient need," said Ms. Heine.

Bill Burke has served as CFO and Executive VP of Haemonetics Corporation, a multinational company offering a comprehensive portfolio of blood management devices and disposables, since 2016. While there, he has led growth strategy development and, in 2021, completed a $510M acquisition of Cardiva Medical. Mr. Burke held the position of VP of Integration at Medtronic from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with Covidien, a global healthcare products company.

"I am excited about the quality of leadership at Miromatrix, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with the team to further advance this revolutionary technology and save countless lives," said Mr. Burke.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

