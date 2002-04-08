Nabr, a Residential Development Company Co-Founded by Bjarke Ingels, Will Deploy View Smart Windows and Smart Building Platform Across All Properties

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc . ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced a partnership with home design company Nabr to reimagine the future of urban living. SoFA One, their first development in Silicon Valley, will set a new standard for healthier, more experiential, greener, and smarter residential developments.



Co-founded by world-renowned architect Bjarke Ingels and leading development professionals Roni Bahar and Nicholas Chim, Nabr is a first-of-its-kind “design living” company offering personalized, sustainable urban homes that will be co-designed with each resident. Nabr Homes will be constructed with sustainable materials and be carbon neutral in operations. The homes will deliver technological elegance and experience, with View providing the converged network infrastructure and platform to enable a wide variety of smart building and resident applications.

“Homes of the future will adapt to people and the environment—not the other way around,” said Bjarke Ingels. “At Nabr, we are fundamentally rethinking every aspect of residential development—from design to ownership to operation—to benefit people and the planet. View will play an instrumental role in this transformation by providing a flexible technology backbone that can be continually adapted and upgraded to improve resident experiences and enable new features, while also conserving energy.”

All Nabr Homes will feature View Smart Windows, which adjust automatically to provide continuous access to natural light and outdoor views while minimizing heat and glare. The smart windows reduce energy consumption for cooling and lighting by up to 20%, while generating significant wellness benefits for residents. A recent study demonstrated that people living in buildings with View Smart Windows sleep longer and experience lower stress and anxiety compared to those in homes with traditional windows and blinds.

Additionally, View’s cloud-connected smart building network, View Net, will power all connected products in Nabr developments, such as smart locks, access controls, air quality sensors, smart thermostats, parking, and other resident and community applications, on one unified and secure platform.



“View is excited to partner with Bjarke Ingels and Nabr to create responsive smart homes that transform the human experience in buildings and help address climate change,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View, Inc. “Combining Nabr’s innovative approach to home design with our smart building platform drives customization at scale, efficiently adding unique value to residents.”

Nabr’s first development, SoFA One in San Jose, will offer over 125 available homes, which consumers can secure with a 1% payment. SoFA One is slated to break ground in summer 2022, with occupancy expected by summer 2023. Nabr has additional properties planned in Silicon Valley and across North America over the next several years.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed in over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multifamily residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Nabr

Nabr is a new type of consumer-first housing company and the first to deliver custom, sustainable apartments at scale. Nabr’s platform uses technology and productization to increase the production of apartments available for sale in major cities. Nabr focuses on digitizing the design process and communication with the supply chain. Nabr is driven by the design vision of world-renowned architect and Nabr Co-Founder Bjarke Ingels, whose work centers around using sustainability to enhance the living experience. Nabr homes are high-design, yet low-impact. Each apartment is carbon neutral in operations, with an all-electric design and energy-efficient facade that leverages the latest technology, including View electrochromic glass. For more information, please visit nabr.com .

