SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at 2022 H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, president, and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference occurring January 10-13, 2022. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.



An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com.



About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: http://www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

Contact:

Melissa Ullerich

+1 605-695-8350

[email protected]