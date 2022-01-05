Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BAUSCH HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:




Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon




Lainie Keller

[email protected]




[email protected]

(514) 856-3855




(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)





