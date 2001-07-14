Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that company management will present virtually during the H.C.+Wainwright+Bioconnect+Conference as well as the 40th+Annual+J.P.+Morgan+Healthcare+Conference.

Webcast details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220105005288r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005288/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus