Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that company management will present virtually during the H.C.+Wainwright+Bioconnect+Conference as well as the 40th+Annual+J.P.+Morgan+Healthcare+Conference.

Webcast details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference

Date/Time: Available on demand Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Available on demand Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer

Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fjourney.ct.events%2Fview%2F6992c37e-b03f-44f3-bc70-993d1d54f6a9

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, January 13 at 8:15 a.m. ET

Thursday, January 13 at 8:15 a.m. ET Speaker: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Audio Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare22%2Fsessions%2F40628-marinus-pharmaceuticals-inc%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

