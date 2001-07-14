BlackSky Appoints Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) has named Aly Bonilla as its Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Bonilla reports to BlackSky Chief Financial Officer Johan Broekhuysen and will serve as the primary liaison between the company, its shareholders, and the investment community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005380/en/

BlackSky Vice President of Investor Relations Aly Bonilla (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Aly to the BlackSky team and look forward to having him lead our investor relations strategy as we build a world-class program,” said Broekhuysen.

“Aly is a seasoned financial executive who brings a unique perspective and extensive experience in investor relations and financial planning for large, established companies, which will enhance BlackSky’s commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value and elevate our profile among analysts and investors,” added Broekhuysen.

Mr. Bonilla has nearly 25 years of experience in investor relations and broad financial management, including financial planning and analysis and operational finance with several Fortune 500 companies. He joins BlackSky after serving as vice president of investor relations for industrial internet-of-things company ORBCOMM. Prior to this, he led the investor relations function at Office Depot and held various corporate finance management roles at ADT, Tyco Simplex Grinnell, and AutoNation. Mr. Bonilla received a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Education from Florida Atlantic University.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor network, the Company monitors the activities and locations worldwide that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, together with the sensors in its partners’ constellations, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005380/en/