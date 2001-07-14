Tradeweb Reports December 2021 Average Daily Volume of $915.9bn

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for December of $20.0 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $915.9 billion (bn), an increase of 9.8 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY), with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.55 for the fourth quarter of 2021.1

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Tradeweb reported total trading volume of $69.7tn and record ADV of $1.11tn, up 24.1% YoY, with quarterly ADV records in U.S. government bonds, U.S. High Yield credit, and swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year.

The fourth quarter of 2021 capped off a record volume year for Tradeweb, with ADV for the full year exceeding $1tn and most product groups seeing record activity, including: U.S. and European government bonds; swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year; U.S. High Grade and High Yield credit; European credit; Chinese bonds; U.S. and European ETFs; equity convertibles/swaps/options; and Repurchase Agreements. Further, with over $300bn in electronic portfolio trading volume in 2021, activity more than doubled from the prior year. For more on our quarterly and annual performance, see the table below.

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “Tradeweb facilitated record trading volume in 2021, exceeding $1 trillion in average daily volume and culminating with a record fourth quarter. This was a breakthrough year for us in credit, fueled by Tradeweb’s leadership in electronic portfolio trading and other innovations such as AiEX and sweep. In rates, we became the leading electronic trading platform for U.S. Treasuries, while interest rate volatility around the world contributed to higher volumes in government bonds and swaps globally. Looking across asset classes, trends in passive investing drove strong interest in our ETF and credit platforms, while increased automation played a powerful role in all of our markets. Most importantly, we believe 2021 represented a clear inflection point in the long-term trends towards more electronic trading.”

December Volume Highlights

RATES

U.S. government bond ADV was up 23.6% YoY to $113.7 billion (bn) 2 , and European government bond ADV was up 7.4% YoY to $21.9bn. Trading in U.S. government bonds was supported by strong client activity in institutional and wholesale markets; the continued momentum of session-based trading and streaming protocols; and the addition of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Steady global government bond issuance, along with sustained rates market volatility, was supportive of trading overall.

, and European government bond ADV was up 7.4% YoY to $21.9bn. Mortgage ADV was down 18.1% YoY to $150.1bn. Declining issuance and tight mortgage spreads weighed on overall market activity.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 11.8% YoY to $165.4bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 35.9% YoY to $266.0bn. Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were driven by robust client interest in the request-for-market (RFM) protocol, continued engagement from international clients and increased client adoption of emerging markets swaps. Increased market focus on central bank policy continued to buoy trading in swaps/swaptions < 1-year.



CREDIT

U.S. Credit ADV was up 4.4% YoY to $4.5bn and European credit ADV was down 9.3% YoY to $1.1bn. Growth in U.S. credit was driven by further client adoption of the request-for-quote (RFQ) protocol and session-based trading, as well as Tradeweb's continued leadership in electronic portfolio trading. Reduced European client activity in late December weighed on volumes in credit and other asset classes across the platform. U.S. High Grade TRACE market share was 21.4%, of which 13.0% was transacted fully electronically, and U.S. High Yield TRACE market share was 10.4%, of which 7.4% was transacted fully electronically.

Credit derivatives ADV was up 64.0% YoY to $8.5bn. Credit market volatility earlier in the month boosted volumes.



EQUITIES

U.S. ETF ADV was up 73.7% YoY to $7.9bn and European ETF ADV was up 27.6% YoY to $2.6bn. Continued growth in institutional client activity contributed to higher volumes. Elevated market activity boosted volumes in both the U.S. and Europe.



MONEY MARKETS

Repurchase Agreement ADV was up 3.1% YoY to $314.0bn. The addition of new clients on the platform continued to support growth in Global Repo activity, even as record usage of the Fed’s reverse repo facility weighed on the overall repo market. Retail money markets activity remained pressured by the low interest rate environment.



YoY Volume for December 2021, Q4 2021 and Full Year (FY) 2021

December 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Asset Class Product ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

Dec. 2020 ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

Q4 2020 ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

FY 2020 Rates Cash 288,720 -3.49% 345,517 5.38% 344,622 7.92% U.S. Government Bonds 113,705 23.64% 135,027 47.19% 120,431 32.21% European Government Bonds 21,926 7.41% 30,999 24.29% 30,464 16.72% Mortgages 150,123 -18.15% 175,504 -15.33% 189,413 -4.26% Other Government Bonds 2,966 -12.19% 3,987 2.25% 4,314 -0.23% Derivatives 265,958 35.86% 383,514 83.11% 293,470 38.72% Swaps/Swaptions ≥ 1Y 165,377 11.80% 200,495 40.28% 175,705 24.33% Swaps/Swaptions < 1Y 99,865 110.23% 182,152 176.04% 116,933 67.63% Futures 716 108.50% 867 62.54% 833 72.46% Total 554,678 12.07% 729,031 35.68% 638,092 20.19% Credit Cash 6,614 -9.16% 8,846 6.21% 9,283 21.97% U.S. High Grade 3,723 0.72% 4,855 10.52% 4,969 18.54% U.S. High Yield 751 27.27% 978 61.97% 867 75.15% European Credit 1,103 -9.33% 1,597 3.61% 1,817 24.62% Municipal Bonds 181 -9.29% 183 -7.90% 188 -19.66% Chinese Bonds 796 -46.24% 1,141 -24.00% 1,331 14.05% Other Credit Bonds 59 -38.84% 92 1.56% 111 70.77% Derivatives 8,480 64.03% 9,886 3.12% 12,231 -15.57% Swaps 8,480 64.03% 9,886 3.12% 12,231 -15.57% Total 15,094 21.23% 18,732 4.56% 21,514 -2.64% Equities Cash 10,474 59.34% 8,577 25.65% 8,341 20.15% U.S. ETFs 7,865 73.70% 6,136 31.78% 5,870 20.61% Europe ETFs 2,608 27.56% 2,441 12.50% 2,472 19.13% Derivatives 8,443 59.40% 7,407 33.03% 7,341 37.42% Convertibles/Swaps/Options 3,055 31.20% 3,455 30.93% 3,481 61.53% Futures 5,388 81.52% 3,952 34.91% 3,859 21.09% Total 18,917 59.37% 15,983 28.97% 15,682 27.66% Money Markets Cash 327,204 3.80% 350,803 6.21% 352,692 29.33% Repurchase Agreements (Repo) 313,984 3.10% 336,820 5.51% 338,754 30.72% Other Money Markets 13,220 23.68% 13,984 26.21% 13,938 2.78% Total 327,204 3.80% 350,803 6.21% 352,692 29.33% ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

Dec. 2020 ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

Q4 2020 ADV

(USD mm) YoY vs.

FY 2020 Total 915,893 9.77% 1,114,550 24.13% 1,027,981 22.67% *Bolded numbers indicate a record for the Tradeweb platform

For the complete report go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tradeweb.com%2Fnewsroom%2Fmonthly-activity-reports%2F.

1 See pg.7 of the pdf for the detailed breakdown of each underlying asset class.

2 U.S. government bond volumes include wholesale U.S. Treasury volumes from the Nasdaq Fixed Income business Tradeweb acquired on June 25, 2021.

