Herkimer County, New York Selects PortalGuard Identity Management Platform For Secure and Compliant Access

WALL, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced Herkimer County, NY (Herkimer) has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM platform to provide its workforce with secure access to mission-critical data to meet their cybersecurity insurance requirements.

Herkimer County sought a flexible and agile IAM platform to add Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to their security stack to support cybersecurity compliance requirements without disrupting their users’ workflows. Solution flexibility was essential to the Herkimer project because their user groups’ experience levels varied, so they needed a solution that provided enhanced security and optimal ease of use. PortalGuard enables the County's IT team to leverage the platform’s seventeen available authentication methods to allow Administrators and users to choose the method that best fits their workflow and access scenarios at that moment. No headaches, no interruptions - PortalGuard just works while simplifying IT touchpoints. PortalGuard delivers user-friendly, scalable access security that keeps organizations ahead of ever-changing security threats and meets their enterprise compliance goals.

"We are proud to add Herkimer County to our growing community of county government customers," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Especially in the COVID era, getting ahead of emerging threats is a top priority for county governments. We hear from our customers that to be successful in this endeavor, they need to thwart the sophistication of today's cyberattacks with robust access security controls to verify users while also improving the user experience. By leveraging the PortalGuard IAM platform designed for the modern workforce, county governments can secure access to their critical data cost-effectively and meet their compliance requirements without negatively impacting their users."

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

