CV Sciences, Inc. Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. ( CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced a major new distribution agreement with GNC. Beginning in early 2022, consumers will be able to purchase the Company’s top selling ingestible products under the +PlusCBD™ brand in 770 GNC locations. The initial product assortment will include the following +PlusCBD™ items:



Extra Strength Formula; Cherry Mango Gummies – 10mg CBD per gummy, 30 count

Extra Strength Formula; Softgels – 15mg per serving, 30 count

Extra Strength; Peppermint Liquid – 10mg per serving

Raspberry Sleep Gummies – 10mg per gummy with Magnolia, Lemon Balm & Melatonin, 30 count

Strawberry Lemonade Calm Gummies – 10mg per gummy with L-Theanine & 5-HTP, 30 count



“We are thrilled to partner with GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand, and view this agreement as a major milestone in our distribution expansion strategy as well as a strong testament to the safety and efficacy of CV Sciences’ portfolio of high-quality products,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “This agreement is also a positive reflection of the favorable regulatory momentum that is starting to build following the recent passage of AB 45 in California, which should serve as a framework for responsible CBD legislation in other states and eventually at the federal level.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. ( CVSI, Financial) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 8,400 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is one of the top-selling brands of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

