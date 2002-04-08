Entrada Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Jared Cohen, PhD, JD to General Counsel

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. ( TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Jared Cohen, PhD, JD has been appointed General Counsel, effective immediately.



“We are thrilled to recognize the appointment of Jared to General Counsel,” said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. “Since joining Entrada, Jared has been critical in leading our legal and compliance functions, guiding us through our recent financings and building a robust patent estate covering our innovative EEV platform and associated programs. This appointment reflects his past contributions, and more importantly, our confidence in his potential to lead Entrada through our next phase of growth.”

Dr. Cohen has nearly 20 years of legal experience, with the majority of his career spent in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Entrada in April 2020, Dr. Cohen was Vice President of Legal Affairs at Repertoire Immune Medicines where he designed and led all facets of the legal, compliance and intellectual property functions for the organization, including the transition through Series B, subsidiary acquisition and corporate merger. Prior to Repertoire, Dr. Cohen held a variety of leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical field, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, The Jackson Laboratory, MedImmune/AstraZeneca, Human Genome Sciences, and Finnegan Henderson. Dr. Cohen earned his BS in Biology at Duke University, his PhD in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cell Biology from Cornell University and attended Cornell Law School.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV Platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and a follow-on program targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Entrada/Investor Contact

Karla MacDonald

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Aulani Capuchin

Real Chemistry

[email protected]

(559) 355-2673



