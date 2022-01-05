Nektar Therapeutics' President and CEO, Howard Robin, to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 11, 2022.
About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology and virology well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.
Contact:
For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661
For Media:
Dan Budwick of 1AB
[email protected]
973-271-6085
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-president-and-ceo-howard-robin-to-present-at-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-virtual-healthcare-conference-301454205.html
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
