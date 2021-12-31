Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, MetLife Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Unum Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Fulton Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, MetLife Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Unum Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Polaris Inc, POSCO during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 451 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Bank, N.A.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 331,086 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,359 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 948,094 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,968,369 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,788,175 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Straumann Holding AG (SAUHY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Straumann Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 943.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 117,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 89,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $361.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: POSCO (PKX)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (NTDOY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.39 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $56.47.

Sold Out: Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $125.77.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Reduced: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 14,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.85%. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 1,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 25.01%. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 39,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 46.09%. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 30.02%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 9,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 39.25%. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $779.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 548 shares as of 2021-12-31.



