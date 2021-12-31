Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, MetLife Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Unum Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

New Purchases: MET, TTE, GSK, VMW, KDP, SAUHY, CHT, CTRA, BR, TTWO, SMG, SSNC, ARES, IRTC, HDV, SMTC, RRX, PUBM, VOT, VRT, PTR, NTAP, MDB, RE, GDDY, GATX, FCX, FORTY, CVE, BMRN, TT, RNR, BACHY, FOLD,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, MetLife Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Unum Group, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Polaris Inc, POSCO during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 451 stocks with a total value of $984 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 331,086 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,359 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 948,094 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,968,369 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,788,175 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Straumann Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 943.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 117,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 89,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $361.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.39 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $56.47.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $125.77.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 14,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.85%. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 1,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 25.01%. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 39,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 46.09%. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 30.02%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 9,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 39.25%. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $779.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 548 shares as of 2021-12-31.