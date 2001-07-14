Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift", the "Company", or "we") expects to release its 2021 fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2F, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in Knight-Swift's Quarterly Reports for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005157/en/