Stewart Brings in Vice President of Enterprise Operations to Drive Product Innovation

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced the hiring of Stephanie Silcott as Vice President of Enterprise Operations. In her new role, Silcott will lead product innovation and development efforts for Stewart’s Direct Channel technology.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie join the Stewart team at a pivotal point in our digitization process and will look to leverage her rich skills with creating digital transaction management experiences, specifically with traditional underwriters and emerging proptech providers,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO. “She will be instrumental in driving our modernization efforts for Stewart clients and consumers.”

An entrepreneurial proptech operations leader with a highly successful 15-plus year career leading startup and enterprise organizations, Silcott is a product evangelist, focused on bringing strategic initiatives to market, driving brand awareness, and improving the real estate transaction customer experience.

Silcott founded Real Estate Solutions after identifying inefficiencies in the Broker and REALTOR® workflow. She built an innovative transaction portal, enabling participants to visualize and participate in transaction milestones. After negotiating the successful sale of her company to Old Republic in 2005, she joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Product Development where she built and launched digital products nationwide.

“Over the past two years Stewart has made strategic investments in technologies that span the entire end-to-end consumer experience. This market segment is ripe for transformation, and as a technologist it is my job to bring life to the tools and processes that enable change,” said Silcott. “With the support of Stewart’s C-Suite and recent acquisitions, Stewart is perfectly positioned to deliver progressive solutions to consumers and customers alike. I’m excited to get to work and start creating.”

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

