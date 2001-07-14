Nerdy Appoints Molly Sorg as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that Molly Sorg has joined as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, where she will help drive Nerdy’s financial market strategies and serve as the primary point of contact for investors and analysts.

“As a newly publicly-traded company, establishing a strong IR function will be critical to our success, and Molly has the track record that will help us effectively navigate the public markets and propel the business forward,” said Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy. “Molly brings an exceptional background to Nerdy, and will play a critical role in supporting our next phase of growth.”

Most recently, Sorg served as SVP Investor Relations, Chief Purpose and Sustainability Officer at Vistra Corp., a Fortune 275, $10 billion market cap integrated retail electricity and power generation company, where she managed multiple high-profile investor and policy issues. In addition to her capacity leading Investor Relations at Vistra, she also oversaw the company’s purpose and sustainability efforts and ESG strategy.

“Nerdy has a powerful mission to transform how people learn, and is advancing these efforts via a focus on building and launching innovative products and expanding into new markets like institutional and B2B,” said Sorg. “I believe this company is extremely well positioned to benefit from the shift from offline to online learning, and I’m excited to join this exceptional team as we share the Nerdy story with the investment community.”

Prior to Vistra, Sorg held a variety of legal and investor relations positions across the energy and healthcare sectors, including as an attorney at both Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and Vinson & Elkins, two of the country’s premier law firms. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 2003, and a Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2008.

