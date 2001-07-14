The Signs, Diagnosis and Treatment of Lyme Disease Discussed as Part of New, On-Demand Webinar Hosted by Industry-Leading Quidel Corporation

An important public health webinar focused on the Bartonella species, the bacterium that causes Bartonellosis, is now available on demand at https%3A%2F%2Feducation.quidel.com%2Feducational-categories. Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, is also discussed as a coinfection on this PACE-accredited webinar, the third in a series hosted by Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) in collaboration with Global Lyme Alliance.

Titled “The Diversity of Bartonellosis Manifestations and Challenges to Treatment,” the webinar is conducted by Monica E. Embers, Ph.D.,* associate professor of microbiology and immunology and director of vector-borne disease research at Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington, Louisiana. Her research at Tulane focuses on the effectiveness of antibiotics and other therapeutics to eradicate Borrelia burgdorferi from the body while also exploring the many avenues related to persistent Lyme disease.

Dr. Embers currently serves on the 2021 Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, which was established by Congress as part of the 21st Century Cures Act. Appointed to this position by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Working Group serves as a federal advisory committee to provide expertise and recommendations regarding all tick-borne diseases, evaluate tick-borne disease research priorities and help ensure coordination between federal agencies. The primary function of the Working Group is the development of a report of findings and recommendations regarding the federal response to tick-borne disease prevention, treatment and research, which it submits to Congress and the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

On the webinar, Dr. Embers describes the possible clinical presentations (signs and symptoms) of Bartonellosis; compares Bartonellosis to Lyme borreliosis in terms of detection, persistence and treatment; and identifies research efforts needed to better diagnose and cure Bartonellosis. The timing and relevance for the webinar is particularly important as Lyme disease is on the rise to record numbers throughout the country and potentially affected as many as 476,000 citizens in 2021.

Among those invited to view the webinar are physicians; allied health professionals; health researchers; and representatives of physician offices, laboratories, urgent care centers, patient advocacy associations and others interested in the subject.

*Dr. Embers receives an honorarium for conducting the webinar sponsored by Quidel.

