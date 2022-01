Progress Software to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 on January 18, 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The company’s fiscal fourth quarter ended on November 30, 2021.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call may be accessed via investors.progress.com or dial-in at 800-773-2954 or +1 847-413-3731, confirmation 50242105. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

