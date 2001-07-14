Shake Shack to Present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference. Presenting from the Company will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be held virtually on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to more than 240 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 125 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

