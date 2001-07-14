Vicarious Surgical Receives Three Built In Boston's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Vicarious+Surgical is proud to announce it has been honored with three awards from Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Vicarious Surgical earned a place in the following three categories in Boston: Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work for, and Best Paying Companies. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. as well as remote-first companies.

“Our employees are our greatest assets and providing them with the culture and benefits worthy of the tremendous work they do every day is of the outmost importance,” said Adam Sachs, CEO of Vicarious Surgical. “We are honored to be recognized by Built In Boston, as a Best Place to Work in three categories and are sincerely dedicated to our employees’ success as our company continues to grow.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more about the company and career opportunities at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. Visit www.builtin.com

