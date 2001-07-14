Built In Honors Enfusion in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Built In today named Enfusion ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, as one of the best companies to work for in Chicago as part of the Built In Best Places To Work Awards, in the Best Large Companies to Work For category. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“We are extremely proud of our employees, all of whom worked hard to turn 2021, another tumultuous year for our society, into an extremely strong year for Enfusion,” said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. “To start 2022 with this recognition is a testament to the innovative and welcoming workplace that our employees have built. Our people are the foundation of our success, and without them we would not be able to deliver for our clients each day. We’re honored to be named and are in excellent company on this year’s list.”

“I am thrilled to be part of a community that has such a wonderful foundation,” added Bronwen Bastone, Chief People Officer of Enfusion. “Our employees are passionate about our products and services and work tirelessly every day to ensure that we are enhancing our clients’ experience. This award is a reflection of all the hard work our employees contribute towards creating a culture of excellence.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. This year’s honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT ENFUSION

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 680+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

