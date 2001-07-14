Code Corporation Launches New EMEA Channel Partner Programme

Code+Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced the launch of the EMEA Code Alliance Channel Partner Programme to develop relationships and nurture strategic partners throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Code's new programme features industry-leading benefits such as partner-exclusive pricing, deal registration protection, no minimum revenue requirements, low regional competition, participation in rebates and world-class training. The programme is headed up by Hilde De Bisschop, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, Code Corporation, who has developed and expanded several highly successful international programmes throughout her career.

“The new EMEA-dedicated partner programme is not simply an outgrowth of Code’s successful channel efforts in North America, it is an entirely new venture,” De Bisschop said. “We are looking to work with partners who desire best-in-class solutions for barcode scanning and data capture technology in several sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Code’s portfolio of solutions enables our resellers and partners throughout the world the region-specific resources they need to develop new opportunities and build revenue streams with ease.”

The EMEA Code Alliance Partner Programme is made up of five partner tiers, including Distributor, Trusted Partner, Trusted Healthcare Partner, Selected Reseller and Software Partner & ISVs.

“The thing I like about Code is their “can do” approach, nothing seems to be too much trouble. Aligned to this, their products are well made with some key differentiators; the quality of the scanners is excellent, and customers love their reliability,” said a UK Code partner’s Managing Director. “Additionally, we have excellent engagement throughout their organization, they collaborate with us on opportunities and markets, for mutual benefit, overall, an excellent company to deal with.”

EMEA partners will have access to a new Partner Portal with exclusive resources including a new learning management system (LMS) that will be available near the end of Q1. This LMS platform will be a one-stop-shop for learning and training on Code’s products and solutions. It will provide enhanced rewards and incentives to further build partner relationships.

Code Alliance is designed to put partners’ unique needs first to help them solve the most complex data capture challenges their customers face.

For more information and to apply for the EMEA Code Alliance Channel Partner Programme, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcodecorp.com%2Fpartners%2Fcode-alliance.

About Code Corporation

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

