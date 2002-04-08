Correction Notice to Press Release Regarding Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX) announced today a correction to its press release issued on January 4, 2022 in respect to the effective time of its reverse stock split. In the press release the effective time of its reverse stock split was misstated as on or about 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The correct effective time is 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



AppTech Payments Corp. is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions. For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

