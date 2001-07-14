Homeowners Receive Mailing on Advantages of HomeServe Emergency Repair Plans

In states across the U.S., homeowners are receiving valuable information about water service line repair plans available through HomeServe. The letter provides homeowners important details about the service lines that bring fresh water into their home and how to protect themselves against inconvenient and costly repairs. Homeowners can visit PlansForRepairs.com to learn more and to sign-up for a service plan that covers common repair or replacement emergencies to the pipes on their property.

“Like a lot of Americans, I’m a homeowner. And when something goes wrong in our homes, we all ask the same questions: How long is it going to take to fix it? Who’s going to do it? And how much is it going to cost?” commented Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe NA. “Well, for nearly 20 years, homeowners in the U.S. have counted on HomeServe to answer all three of those questions to make their repairs fast, easy and affordable.”

By visiting PlansForRepairs.com, homeowners will find information about plans that cover needed repairs to or the replacement of the exterior water lines that may fail on their property. These repairs are not typically covered under standard homeowners’ insurance, the water utility or by the local municipality. With various coverage options, these affordable HomeServe repair plans are a smart financial planning tool for many homeowners looking to make the repair process easy and protect their wallets.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving more than 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential Energy Efficiency Solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited with an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005752/en/