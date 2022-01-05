Novamind Unveils New Design Concept for Clinics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today unveiled its clinic design concept (the "Design Concept") to accommodate the unique requirements of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The Design Concept will launch first in Novamind's Park City, Utah location, and later across Novamind's de novo clinics. Select design elements and principles will be integrated within existing clinic locations.

Inclusive and welcoming, the Design Concept enhances the patient experience at Novamind clinics, prioritizing patient safety and privacy, and utilizing evidence-based therapeutic elements to optimize patient care, including:

Biophilic designs that mimic nature and emphasize light interplay and neutral colour theory

Walking paths designed to minimize disruption and traffic across the clinic, creating a sense of privacy and tranquility

Curved treatment spaces, representing the protective space of cocoons, to facilitate the more sedentary experience of ketamine treatment

Larger treatment rooms to accommodate group therapy programs and support movement and more active patient behaviours associated with MDMA, psilocybin and other psychedelic medicines when approved by the FDA

To create the Design Concept, Novamind contracted DesignAgency, an internationally recognized interior design firm with clients that include the Four Seasons Hotels, MGM Resorts, Momofuku restaurants, Soho House and others. DesignAgency worked closely with Novamind's clinical team to incorporate a host of therapeutic considerations into the design blueprint to achieve optimal patient experiences.

"We collaborated with Novamind's clinical team and understood the importance of ‘set and setting' in psychedelic medicine," said Matt Davis, Co-Founder and Principal at DesignAgency. "The goal was to create spaces that allow patients to have a holistic experience and signal hope and healing well before they walk through the door."

Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer at Novamind, commented: "This new concept, combined with Novamind's standard operating procedures, creates the most welcoming and effective healing environment possible. We wanted our clinics to be comforting, inviting and calming. With guidance from the DesignAgency team, we now have the blueprint to create spaces that elevate our patients' healing experience."

To see renderings of the Design Concept, click here.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About DesignAgency

DesignAgency is an award-winning international design studio that draws on over two decades of expertise in interior design, architectural and landscape concepting, strategic branding, and visual communications. With studios in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Barcelona, DesignAgency has developed a global reputation for creating exceptional environments that people experience fully and deeply. Key to our success is the strength of collaboration. Our talented design teams are informed by curiosity, international perspectives, and a drive for innovation. Working across hospitality, residential, commercial, and retail sectors, we work with our clients and with local and international artists, craftspeople, and suppliers to realize extraordinary experiences and lasting value.

