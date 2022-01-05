Tiderock Companies Announces Qualification of Regulation A Offering and Provides Corporate Update

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK), a real estate developer and advisory services company, announced that the SEC has qualified its Offering Statement filed on Form 1-A pursuant to Regulation A. The Tier 1 Regulation A offering permits an issuer to raise up to $20 million in a 12-month period.

During the last 12 months, the Tiderock management team, has been focused on building a foundation for growth and prospecting real estate projects. As of today, the Company has over $600 million in real estate development projects in our pipeline. These projects consist of student housing, multi-family developments and raw land development. A majority of these projects are from Developers who are seeking Tiderock's assistance to manage and see project through the entire process. Tiderock is raising capital through the Reg A so that it may acquire and develop its own projects which will allows the Company to build its portfolio on income generating projects and increase the value to shareholders.

Tiderock CEO, Thomas Fore stated, "As the year progressed, inquiries for our services skyrocketed. We attribute this to getting the word out of my new venture along with our strategic partnership with Port One Companies. I am also pleased to announce the Company also recognized advisory services revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021. As these projects start to come on-line, our percentage of the development budget will steadily start being paid overtime. To give some perspective if every project on the pipeline today came to fruition, it would generate over $45M in revenues to Tiderock over the next 24 to 30 months."

Individuals interested in learning more about the Tier 1; Regulation A offering may visit the SEC website or send an email to [email protected].

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a real estate investment, advisory services, and development company with over 20 years of experience. We specialize in deal structure and planning, entitlements, budgeting and project management with over $200 million in current projects. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

