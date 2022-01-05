Upcoming Press Conference at CES Detailing Space+ Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) NRP Stone Inc. subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, is scheduled to announce its Space+ project at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday January 6th at 11:00 AM PST near the LVCC Tech East central plaza. Space+ will be the world's first NFT project that will provide private citizens access to a wide range of commercial products and experiences in space. Details of the Space+ project will be revealed at the press conference.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

