ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. ( U, Financial) operates a real-time, 3-D development platform that provides software solutions to those who are seeking to develop and monetize content. I am bullish on the stock.

ARK's big bet

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK Investment has repeatedly placed bets on Unity stock since mid-2020. The latest 13-F filing showed the fund increased its holding in the stock by 10.69%, which signals intent considering we're in a risk-off environment.

Unity Software now makes up 3.61% of ARK's portfolio, conveying that Wood and her analysts clearly believe the stock is a quality, risk-adjusted play. ARK Investment isn't the only investment entity optimistic about the company. According to the latest 13-F filings, 345,000 units of the stock were purchased by hedge funds during the past quarter, with prominent names such as Richard Driehaus and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) both adding shares to their portfolios.

It's difficult to determine the investment horizon these funds are looking at because they're actively managed; however, hedge fund sentiment is always a helpful tool to predict the stock's outcome.

Earnings overview

The company beat its third-quarter earnings estimates and raised its outlook. Unity posted 43% year-over-year growth in its revenue, with create solutions and operate solutions growing at 34% and 54%. During the quarter, the company narrowed its operating loss from 71% of revenue to 44% of revenue, creating a buffer for further research and development expenses in the coming quarters.

The company also raised its full-year outlook to a revenue estimate of up to $1.085 billion, which is above its previous estimate of $1.06 billion and represents 40% growth.

Key metrics

I've never been an advocate of making inferences based on observations of metrics in isolation; however, if we consider this is a growth stock and the company's revenue has outpaced its sector peers by 164.60% year over year, then I think it's fair to say we're looking at a winner here.

From a stock pricing vantage point, it's encouraging to see that diluted earnings per share is predicted at a three to five-year compound annual growth rate of 35%, which exceeds the sector average by 125.81%. There's often a disconnect between a company's characteristics and a stock's, but based on the available evidence, I believe this isn't the case for Unity Software.

Wall Street's take

Turning to Wall Street, most analysts are bullish on the stock, with seven out of nine posting buy estimates and two recommending to hold. None think the stock is worth selling. The average price target on the street is $178.86, representing 27.77% upisde potential.

Concluding thoughts

ARK's play on Unity Software all depends on the horizon. There's no guarantee it will be a sure winner in a rising interest rate environment, but I would say this is a near sure-fire multi-bagger in the long run.