Posiflex Will Showcase Innovative Retail Solutions at NRF 2022, Including New Point-of-Sale Terminals for the Post-Pandemic Era

Posiflex is pleased to join National Retail Federation’s Big Show for 2022 and will be showcasing its latest point-of-sale solutions in booth #5919. After a two-year-long hiatus from a live NRF show, anticipation is at an all-time high, and Posiflex is excited to exhibit its full line of point-of-sale (POS) terminals, kiosks, tablets and more—along with a few surprises—optimized for retailers in search of powerful and flexible post-pandemic solutions for their operations.

In addition, Posiflex will showcase a new line of POS terminals for today’s retail demands, including the versatile XT7315, and exciting, fresh models from the new RT6000 Series: the RT6015 and RT6016.

The XT7315 comes with a wide selection of processors that can suit virtually any point-of-sale requirement. Running on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS platform, the XT7315 is housed in a stylish, durable exterior and has a well-designed base that allows for optimal cable management. With its choice of processors, plus a multi-position folding base and a fanless design, the XT7315 continues the excellence of quality and performance that the line of Posiflex XT Series is well-known for.

The new RT6000 Series includes two models: the RT6015 and RT6016, both providing a selection of Intel processors geared for maximum performance and uptime. The main difference between the two models is the display size, with the RT6015 having a 15”/4:3 standard-ratio touch screen display and the RT6016 having a 15.6”/16:9 widescreen-ratio touch screen display. Running on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and sporting the same exceptional characteristics from the RT Series family, including sleek aesthetics, durability, performance, and reliability, the Posiflex RT6000 Series is an ideal fit for Retail, Hospitality or Specialty-Service establishments.

“With rigorous HALT/HASS testing and total in-house manufacturing that all our products experience, our new XT7315 and RT6000 terminals extend the Posiflex legacy of providing top-notch point-of-sale hardware for today’s challenging atmosphere and customers’ demands,” says Doyle Ledford, VP of Sales & Marketing for Posiflex. “We look forward to introducing these exceptional products along with the rest of our latest solutions at NRF 2022.”

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware for Windows and Android OS. More than 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design, and reliability. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.posiflexusa.com%2F

