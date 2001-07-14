Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Casey's Participating in the 2022 ICR Conference

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced that it will be participating in the 2022 ICR Conference, and will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am central time. The moderator of the chat will be Bobby Griffin, Vice President, Equity Research at Raymond James. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caseys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220105005885r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005885/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus