Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Nestle SA, Trex Co Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells First Republic Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nestle SA, Trex Co Inc, Tesla Inc, Adyen NV, Abiomed Inc, sells First Republic Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Beyond Meat Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q4, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 325 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,482 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,141 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,677 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,367 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 32,227 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $137.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.63 and $371.35, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $353.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Telos Corp by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 98.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in nLight Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 66.9%. The sale prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 86.21%. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1170.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $230.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.