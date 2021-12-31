Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Nestle SA, Trex Co Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells First Republic Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys Nestle SA, Trex Co Inc, Tesla Inc, Adyen NV, Abiomed Inc, sells First Republic Bank, MercadoLibre Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Beyond Meat Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q4, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 325 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,482 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,141 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,677 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,367 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 32,227 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $137.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adyen NV (ADYEY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Adyen NV. The purchase prices were between $24.13 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.63 and $371.35, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $353.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Telos Corp by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Limelight Networks Inc by 98.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in nLight Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 66.9%. The sale prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 86.21%. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1170.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $230.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Hall Laurie J Trustee still held 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE. Also check out:

1. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus