Spence Asset Management Buys CryoPort Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells MongoDB Inc, Twilio Inc, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

New Purchases: CYRX, SI, VXUS, AAPL, FLOT, IEFA, ITOT, SPIB,

CYRX, SI, VXUS, AAPL, FLOT, IEFA, ITOT, SPIB, Added Positions: V, MA, ADBE, GOOG, VEEV, IDXX, NOW, APPS, ISRG, MSFT, CSGP, ROKU, TYL, SHOP, ABNB, VIRT, IPAY, SCHP, AGG, GOOGL, SCHD, AMZN,

V, MA, ADBE, GOOG, VEEV, IDXX, NOW, APPS, ISRG, MSFT, CSGP, ROKU, TYL, SHOP, ABNB, VIRT, IPAY, SCHP, AGG, GOOGL, SCHD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: MDB, SPY, QQQ, IGV, IHI, QQQE, JPS,

MDB, SPY, QQQ, IGV, IHI, QQQE, JPS, Sold Out: TWLO, SCHA, VTEB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CryoPort Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells MongoDB Inc, Twilio Inc, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Spence Asset Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spence Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spence+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 175,525 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 105,153 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,452 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 79,004 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,858 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 137,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 52,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 918.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2803.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 28.93%. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $437.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Spence Asset Management still held 30,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 44.5%. The sale prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Spence Asset Management still held 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.