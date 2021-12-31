Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spence Asset Management Buys CryoPort Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells MongoDB Inc, Twilio Inc, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spence Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys CryoPort Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells MongoDB Inc, Twilio Inc, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Spence Asset Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spence Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spence+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spence Asset Management
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 175,525 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 105,153 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,452 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 79,004 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,858 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 137,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 52,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.122600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 918.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2803.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Reduced: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 28.93%. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $437.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Spence Asset Management still held 30,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Spence Asset Management reduced to a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 44.5%. The sale prices were between $78.78 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Spence Asset Management still held 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spence Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Spence Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spence Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spence Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spence Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus